Prove corruption charges in 3 months or set me free, PPP leader to NAB

SUKKUR: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MNA and former opposition leader Syed Khursheed Shah on Saturday declined to seek his release on bail in a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) case pertaining to alleged accumulation of wealth beyond known sources of income.

He refused to sign his bail application saying either the corruption watchdog prove corruption charges against him within three months of probe or set him free.

“If I secured my release on bail, NAB would think that I ran away,” he said, alleging that he was being subjected to political victimization.

“Where are Rs500 billion I was accused to have embezzled,” he questioned, lamenting that he along with his family members were subjected to media trial.

His lawyer Mukesh Kumar said the PPP leader wished to file a bail application on medical grounds.

Earlier, on Nov 9, an accountability court had sent Shah to jail on 14 days judicial remand in the case. He was presented before the court as his five-day physical remand expired.

NAB requested the court to extend physical remand of the PPP stalwart for further probe0. The court, however, rejected NAB’s plea.

The PPP leader currently is under treatment at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) Sukkur, for the last 13 days, where he recently underwent an angiography procedure due to cardiac problem.