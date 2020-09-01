Providing emergency stocks to flood-affected families in Karachi

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Natural Disaster Consortium (NDC) under the Multi Year Humanitarian Programme (MYHP) funded by UK aid has initiated emergency response in the flood-affected districts of Pakistan’s Sindh province providing 128 Hygiene Kits to 1,540 people in Hyderabad, Sindh.

The British Deputy High Commissioner in Karachi, Mike Nithavrianaksis said;

“My heart goes out to those affected by these devastating floods. I’m pleased to see the emergency response that has provided support to more than 1500 flood affected in Sindh. “The Natural Disaster Consortium (NDC) continues to assess the immediate needs in the most critical areas to ensure relief those most affected in these difficult times.”

The emergency stock has been transported to four flood-affected districts of Sanghar, MirpurKhas, Badin and Umerkot and distribution will start today (01-09).

The emergency stock includes 450 Tarpaulin sheet, 75 Tarpaulin roll, 5 Water Tanks, 900 Latrine Slabs and 900 hygiene kits some of which will be distributed in Hyderabad today. The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), an NDC partner, has committed to contribute additional stock as the response proceeds.

As part of this immediate response, one of NDC partners, HANDS, distributed 220 hygiene kits among affected people in Hyderabad from 29 August through 1 September. This was much needed assistance, especially for women of the communities struggling with immediate aftermath of rain and floods and looking for any sign of hope.

One of the strong women, Halima, hailing from the Muhalla Liaquat Ashraf Colony in district Hyderabad, while explaining situation in her village, expressed – “Our lives have turned upside down due to these heavy rains, but the support from the UK through NDC and HANDS has been a beacon of hope”.

There are multiple stories similar to Halima’s of women who are continuing to support their families even in these testing times. As part of the on-going emergency response in the affected districts of Sindh, NDC partners have also conducted rapid need assessments (RNAs) in the affected areas in Sindh and Balochistan. Results of these assessments will inform a more comprehensive plan of intervention that NDC will develop in the coming days, mobilizing additional resources for the response activities addressing the needs identified on the ground.

The NDC, which is comprised of IOM, FAO, UNICEF, HANDS, WHO and ACTED was established in 2015 with the goal to assist at-risk and affected communities to prepare for, respond to and recover from natural disasters in Pakistan.