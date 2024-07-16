Provincial Apex Committee reviews security plan for Muharram

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Monday chaired a meeting of the Provincial Apex Committee to work out an effective strategy for comprehensive security measures and disaster preparedness.

The meeting was attended by Lt Gen Syed Aamir Raza, Corps Commander Lahore, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, IGP Dr. Usman Anwar and other senior military, intelligence, and government representatives.

The committee reviewed national security measures in line with the National Action Plan, receiving detailed briefings on the overall security situation in the province.

The security plan for the upcoming Muharram was discussed in depth, considering the heightened sensitivity of the period.

The briefing highlighted the government’s preemptive actions to manage potential flooding due to the monsoon season and outlined the strategies for rescue operations.

The participants vowed to utilize all resources to ensure foolproof security for Chinese experts working on CPEC and other development projects in Punjab.

The meeting was told that the government is procuring bulletproof vans and buses to enhance security measures for foreigners.

The Punjab Safe Cities Project and other security initiatives were thoroughly reviewed.

CM Maryam Nawaz emphasized the importance of cohesive efforts for the nation’s service and protection.

She assured that every aspect of the Muharram security plan is being meticulously examined to counteract any attempts to disrupt peace.

She noted that timely and regular reports are crucial for preemptive measures to prevent untoward incidents.

The CM instructed RPOs and DPOs to oversee the security of Muharram gatherings personally.

She also highlighted the productive meetings with religious scholars in the Provincial Ittehad Bain-ul-Muslimeen Committee to maintain harmony and ensure comprehensive security.

She further mentioned that central control during Muharram will be managed by ministers, with live streaming used to monitor each procession and gathering.

Addressing the misuse of loudspeakers, she pointed out the need for solutions to prevent misuse that could incite unrest.

She stressed that respect for all religions is paramount, and any act of religious disrespect is considered a criminal offense, regardless of the perpetrator’s faith.

CM Maryam emphasized the importance of monitoring hate speech and strongly preferred to avoid the shutdown of mobile or internet services during Ashura unless absolutely necessary.

The participants were told that in response to potential floods and urban flooding, effective measures have been taken across Punjab.

CM Maryam Nawaz stressed the urgency of protecting lives and livestock in the event of floods and praised the collaborative efforts in safeguarding the public’s lives and property.

Lt Gen Syed Aamir Raza commended the cooperation for public safety and assured continued collaboration with the Punjab government for effective security. He emphasized the need for long-term, sustainable flood protection measures and assured that comprehensive security arrangements will be made for Muharram through cooperation.