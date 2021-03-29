Provincial govt fails to tame chicken

Wadood Jan

PESHAWAR: The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa failed to subjugate and tame the chicken prices as an immense increase has been witnessed in the prices.

The prices of live chicken in markets per kilogram have reached Rs246 while it had reached up to Rs.266 per kg. The chicken sellers told The Frontier Post that due to either demand or shortage of chicken in the market, the prices have been reached a record increase.

They said that due to the recent extortionate prices they keep poultry in a small number as the people have stopped purchasing it.

They said that “We are living in a country where people starve these days” adding that “If we don’t sell chicken our children will also starve”.

One of the chicken sellers told FP that “Wait, don’t call it exorbitant prices as Ramadhan is approaching”, he exclaimed “People yet to suffer,” he added.

He said that controlling the prices has been the job of the government adding that if they get poultry at a high price so they sell at a high price.

Another person told FP that like other items including flour, oil, ghee, rice, and more the prices of chicken have raised.

“We used to buy a 20-kg flour bag at Rs700 but now we buy it for Rs1300,” he sighed saying that inflation has been stabbing the poor.

He maintained that the prices of electricity, gas, fruit, and vegetables are sky-high these days. “I don’t know but everyone in our society has turned to be psycho because of the recent inflation,” he asserted and added that there are people who go to bed with no food.

“We want and ask for relief,” a shopkeeper said, “but we have been ruled by deaf as a post.”

He said that chicken is no more the food of the poor but of kings.

A poultry dealer told FP that they are also worried that soon their business will be shut as they also need huge finance to purchase poultry. “If we don’t have money then how would we bring and sell chickens,” he exclaimed and said that it is the job of the government and departments concerned to control the prices. “The Holy month of Ramadhan has almost approached”, he said “see the wings and flight of prices’.

Meddling in to chat with a chicken seller, a customer said that they are being punished for their sins and smiled meaningfully.

“If yelling, crying, and tearing was the only solution to our problems, believe me, I would have been doing all that,” he expressed, “We are slaves.”

He told FP that no common man has a solution for it as he always knows to suffer and starve.