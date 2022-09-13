Provision of best medical facilities to flood victims a priority: Sharjeel

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that Sindh Government has established a dedicated control room in the Health Department in order to provide immidiate medical assistance to the flood hit people.

Flood affected people can contact on given numbers of control room from any area, city or village across the province for immediate medical help and in response, teams will be immediately rushed to the affected area for the provision of medical facilities. In this regard, flood-hit people can contact on control room telephone numbers 0229240106 and 0229240114, he added. He added that soon UAN no and cell phone no of control room would also be provided. Sindh Minister Information expressed these views while briefing the media after the task force meeting held at C.M. House on Tuesday.

He informed that 15101 people were screened for Malaria disease during the month of September, in which 3072 people were diagnosed with malaria. The screening of dengue have also been conducted, in which 1066 cases have been reported during the month of September in Karachi Division while 9 cases reported in Hyderabad, 11 in Mirpur Khas and 5 dengue patients reported in Shaheed Benazirabad and 7 in Sukkur division? He informed that no case of dengue has been reported in Larkana division while 9 people died due to dengue in Sindh province and all belonged to Karachi.

Provincial Minister said that Sindh government is striving to provide best medical facilities to the flood affectees. In this regard, Health Department and PPHI are providing medical facilities to the flood affected people across the province through its hospitals, basic health units , fixed medical camps and mobile units.”The different medical units of Pakistan Army, Navy and Air Force are also providing medical assistance to flood victims in remote areas, besides it, other charitable organizations and non-governmental organizations are also actively participating in providing health facilities to the flood victims”, he added.

The Sindh Minister Sharjeel Memon said that the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has instructed in the meeting to the finance department for releasing funds to health department for the entire year so that the health department could easily procure medicines and to ensure the supply of medicines to the affected areas as well. It is pertinent to mention here that funds are generally released to all government departments on a quarterly basis.

He informed that the Task Force meeting was held today under the chair of Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and it was attended by officers of all concerned departments, representatives of PDMA, officers of Pakistan armed forces.The matters of drainage of rainwater, relief and rescue operations were brought under discussion in detail. He told that Sindh Chief Minister has strictly instructed that all the officers of the province should focus on relief and rescue works in there respective districts and said that if any officer found negligent, he or she will not only be removed from their posts but will also be dismissed from their service.

He informed that a total of 2,500,73 tents have been distributed among the flood victims which were distributed by PDMA, NDMA, UNHCR and different NGOs. 1,81068 tarpaulins and 3,96062 food/ ration bags have also been distributed among the affected families. while briefing the media, he said that 1514687 mosquito nets have also been distributed among the flood victims. He further said that the agriculture sector of the province has been severely affected while 638 innocent Lost lives their lives in flash floods and rains related incident.

He said that inflow of water at Guddu barrage is 165173 cusecs and discharge is recorded at 153656 cusecs, while current water inflow at Sukkur Barrage is 162096 cusecs.He said that the situation of water at Kotri Barrage is sensitive and high level flood is being witnessed at Kotri.

The inflow of water at Kotri Barrage is 575435 cusecs and the discharge of water is 555585 cusecs. He hoped that the situation of water will be improved as soon as the water level at Kotri barrage will decrease. The Minster said that Sindh government with support of the Federal Government and alongwith the help of the Pakistan Armed forces and NGOs are utlizing their all available resources and machinery in relief and rescue works of the flood affected peoples.

He vehemently said that entire nation is united to help the flood affectees,but a fascist party Pakistan Tehrek-e-Insaf which was fighting against the institutions and now is fighting with these flood hit peoples.He asked what message PTI Chief Imran Khan is giving to the whole world community? He uttered that Pakistan Tehrek-e-Insaf run a false and malign campaign on social media platforms for stopping world community for supporting flood hit areas. “India and Israel like countries also did not make such a conspiracy that PTI leadership is hatched”, he added. Sindh government’s focus at this time is only to provide relief, rescue and assistance of innocent flood victims and we don’t have time for politics at this time of devastation.

He further said that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah are also visiting from city to city and supervising the rescue and relief operations so far. our focus is on relief, rescue and rehabilitation of the victims.

He said that in the history of Pakistan, no one has done the politics on the destruction of natural calamities but Imran Khan is trying to get point scoring on such issue. Imran Khan has no right to do politics in this hour of catastrophe and he should be refrained from such things and should be sent to the jail. He appealed to the Election Commission of Pakistan and the Chief Justice of Supreme Court to take notice of this heinous conspiracy of Imran Khan and his companions.

“The social media team of Pakistan Tehrek-e-Insaf should be banned and they should be brought to justice immediately”, he added. Sharjeel Memon said that in this difficult time of natural disaster, people are fighting for their survival, but PTI leadership is fighting against the Pakistan and flood affected peoples under the guise of politics.

