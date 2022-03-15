Provision of expenses parents: PHC directs SHO to ensure of appearance of sons

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench of Peshawar High Court comprising of Justice Rooh-ul-Amin and Justice Ibrahim Khan directed Station House Officer (SHO) Badabhir to ensure appearance of five brothers before court on Thursday (tomorrow) for did not providing expenses to parents.

During hearing Justice Rooh-ul-Amin remarked that the issue of livelihood should be resolved but in future they will face same attitude from their children.

The counsel Afshan Bashir Advocate informed that the petitioner Nisar Bibi and her husband are aged while one abnormal son is also their responsibility and added that the parents had sold their home for marriages of their children but they had ignored them.

The counsel argued that petitioners are living in rental house while didn’t able to pay rent carry out treatment of their disable son.

The counsel added that the sons of petitioners are living with their families while their parents facing starvation.

The counsel Afshan Bashir Advocate argued that Islamic and Country’s law compelling adult children to take responsibility of their parents and provision of expenses for livelihood.

The counsel for argued that it is also responsibility of state to ensure provision of fundamental necessities of citizen but to assistance has provided to petitioners.

The counsel requested PHC to directed children of petitioner and government for provision of expenses for honorable livelihood of the

petitioners.

The divisional bench has directed SHO Badabhir police station to ensure appearance of five sons of petitioner before court tomorrow and adjourned further hearing.