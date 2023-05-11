Provision of ‘Shuhada package’: PHC orders to make finance dept as respondent

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench comprising of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Musart Hilali and Justice Waqar Ahmad directed applicant to make Finance’s department as respondent against refusal of ‘Shuhada package’ for late Inspector Khushdil Khan in writ petition then proceedings should be forwarded, on Tuesday.

The counsel Zahir Shah Marwat Advocate informed that Inspector Khushdil Khan was shot killed in front of Central Jail Peshawar in line of his duty and one constable was injured while protecting an acquitted person namely Sadaqat from rival on 30th January 2021 who was waiting outside the prison for his release.

The counsel added that Khushdil Khan has protected the acquitted Sadaqat but his rival opened firing in which Inspector Khushdil was dead while one was constable injured in the incident but martyr’s family deprived from ‘Shuhada package’ with plea that Anti-terrorism Act section didn’t incorporated in the case.

PHC has declared in several judgement that incorporation ATC sections in case for provision of ‘Shuhada package’ isn’t mandatory because High Court has ordered to grant martyrdom benefit to constable killed road mishap faced by police van due to tier blast while providing consignment law enforcement agency while requested for provision of benefit to martyr’s family, the counsel argued.

The divisional bench comprising of Chief Justice PHC Justice Musart Hilali and Justice Waqar Ahmad ordered applicant to made finance’s department respondent in the writ while adjourned further hearing.

Moreover, the divisional bench has accepted appeal against acquittal of father and son allegedly killed two men while injured two others and issued notices to them.

Additional Advocate General Danyal Asad Chamkani appeared on behalf of state while informed that Saraf Shah and Mohib Shah killed Asfandyar, Nauman and, injured Jasmia and Wasif in the premises of Khyber police station on 20th May 2020.

Additional Advocate General argued that trial court has acquitted the culprits on ground that injure Jasmia has recorded her statement under 161 before court with delay but it caused due to unpredictable situation in the region. He added that case is initiated with the plea that the dispute was happened due to cross firing but acquitted persons didn’t establish it before court.

Peshawar High Court has ordered to produced the case’s record by accepting appeal against acquittal while issued notices to Saraf Shah and Mohib Shah as respondents.