Proxy wars and power struggles around the world impacting Afghanistan: Nazari

KABUL (Ariana News): Deputy Minister of Economy Abdul Latif Nazari has said that complex developments in the region and beyond have taken many economic opportunities from Afghanistan.

Speaking on Ariana News’ Tahawol program, broadcast Sunday, Nazari emphasized that proxy wars and competition among world powers have complicated relations between the Islamic Emirate and some countries.

“It has taken many opportunities. There are still proxy wars between a number of powers and they are long-standing rivals. We have to have relations with all of them, and in some cases maintaining the relationship becomes very complicated, because there is a geopolitical rivalry between the powers,” Nazari said.

He emphasized that the Islamic Emirate tries to make Afghanistan’s economy self-reliant, but considering the current situation, Afghanistan still needs humanitarian aid.

He warned the international community not to politicize humanitarian aid.

“It will be far from ethical and international laws if humanitarian aid is used as a foreign policy tool of some countries. This is the reason why the engagement between us and the international community, and attracting international aid are important to us,” Nazari said.

He emphasized that Afghanistan should stay away from competition among certain powers and maintain balanced relations with countries.

The official also pointed to the increase in migration of youths from the country, saying that negative propaganda against the Islamic Emirate has caused this problem. He, however, stressed that the Islamic Emirate is trying to prevent migration of the youth by launching projects.