PSB bans Pakistan from playing in India without permission

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has issued a directive making it mandatory for all national sports federations to seek prior approval before participating in any sports event held in India.

The move comes on the special instructions of the Prime Minister’s Office, following heightened security concerns and regional sensitivities. The directive was officially approved during the 34th meeting of the PSB Board.

According to a circular issued by the PSB, no national sports federation is allowed to independently agree, promise, or announce participation in any competition in India without first consulting the board.

“In light of the current security situation, all federations must obtain clearance from the PSB before making any commitment to events hosted in India,” the circular reads.

The Pakistan Sports Board has also directed that this policy be implemented strictly and without exception, warning federations against bypassing official protocols.