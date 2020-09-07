PSF postponed CAS-Serena Int’l Squash C’ship

PESHAWAR (APP): Like other squash governing bodies of the world, Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) has also been closely monitoring the changing situation of Covid-19 pandemic around the world and decided to postpone CAS-Serena International Squash Championship until October 1, 2020.

Games Development Officer, Pakistan Squash Federation Squadron Leader Saleem Muhammad Khan here, stated this on Monday.

He said, for the health and safety of the players, officials, spectators, media and the operational staff it was decided to postpone CAS-Serena Hotels International Squash Championship until October this year.

It is worth mentioning here that during last week some major squash events were either postponed or cancelled including Asian Team Championship-Malaysia (planned in Nov, 2020), World Women’s Team Championship-Malaysia (planned in Dec, 2020) and British Junior Open-UK (planned in Jan, 2021).

The organizers have expressed concern over the health and safety of the players, officials and the operational staff due to the ongoing Corona virus pandemic.

Games Development Officer, Pakistan Squash Federation Squadron Leader Saleem Muhammad Khan said that the position would be re-assessed by the end of year 2020 and the revised plan for subject tournament would be decided in due course of time.

Women Junior, Senior Squash from Sept 11: Zaman

PESHAWAR (APP): President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Squash Association Qamar Zaman Monday said that Junior and Senior Girls Squash C’ships would be held at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex from September 11.

He said squash, along with other sports have badly been affected by the coronavirus. “We are trying to hold as many competitions as possible in Sept and October to overcome the shortcomings of the past”, he added. Qamar Zaman said in the last six years KP Squash Association organized the most squash competitions in the country on which the President Pakistan Squash Federation awarded them trophies to KP Squash Association for its best performance.