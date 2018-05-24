PSF to host six PSA tournaments this year

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) will be hosting six Professional Squash Association (PSA) International Tournaments this year.

Talking to APP on Wednesday, Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) vice president Qamar Zaman said two months back the PSA security team visited Pakistan to see the security arrangements for the tournaments. “Two tournaments each will in Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore after Eid,” he said.

Responding to a question, Qamar said in two years time we will be able to produce players who will regain Pakistan’s lost glory in the game. He said the six tournaments will be from US $10,000 to $70,000.

He said international players will be seen in action in the tournaments and our national players will also get a chance to improve their rankings through these tournaments.

“Pakistan Air Force is doing all-out efforts for promotion and encouragement of squash in the country. Ramadan Training Camp has been organized in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in which 70 players are participating in categories including Under-9, Under-11 and Under-13,” he said.

He said league matches are also being played everyday in the camp and the final round will be held on June 12. “The aim of this training camp is to bring talented junior players to fore and groom them,” he said.

