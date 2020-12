Monitoring Desk

Both sides will go all-out for summer transfer

Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City are certain that 2020-21 will be Lionel Messi’s last season at Barcelona, reports 90 Min.

The Argentine tried to leave in the summer, and while Barca hold out hope of retaining their star both their European rivals will leave no stone unturned in their hopes of landing him when the current campaign comes to a close.

Courtesy: Goal