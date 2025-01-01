PSL 10: Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans by five wickets

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Sikandar Raza and Daryl Mitchell’s game-winning performances helped Lahore Qalandars defeat Multan Sultans by five wickets in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match at Gaddafi Stadium.

Lahore Qalandars were able to chase down the 186-run target with five wickets and six balls to spare.

After being asked to bat first, Multan Sultans posted 185-3, courtesy a crucial partnership between skipper Muhammad Rizwan and Kamran Ghulam and.

They added 115 runs off 59 balls, shifting momentum in favor of Multan Sultans.

Muhammad Rizwan remained unbeaten on 76 off 48 balls, smashing six fours and three sixes while Kamran Ghulam struck a brisk 52 off 31 balls, hitting two fours and four sixes

Lahore Qalandars’ bowlers had Multan Sultans 70-3 in 10.1 overs, dismissing Yasir Khan for 24, Usman Khan for 18, and Shai Hope for 9.

The Rizwan-Kamran partnership took the Sultans to a competitive total. Kamran led the charge initially, powering Multan to the 100-run mark in the 13th over. Rizwan, meanwhile, shifted gears in the last few overs.

Tom Curran remained pick of the bowlers for Lahore, taking a wicket for 24 runs in his 4 overs. Haris Rauf and Daryl Mitchell, picked up wickets but conceded a significant number of runs, with economy of over 11 each.

Thirteen of the 34 matches of the six-team competition, including the two eliminators will take place at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Multan Cricket Stadium will host five PSL 10 matches, while Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will hold eleven, including the first qualifier on May 13.

Five of the current edition’s matches have been held at Karachi’s National Bank Stadium.