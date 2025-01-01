PSL 10: Peshawar Zalmi thump Multan Sultans by 120 runs

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI : Peshawar Zalmi thumped Multan Sultans by 120 runs in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, thanks to a brilliant batting display of their middle order, followed by a four-fer by young Ali Raza here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Chasing a formidable 228-run target, Muhammad Rizwan’s side were bundled out at 107 as none of their batters, except Usman Khan who made 44 off 22 deliveries , looked in touch.

The pace and spin combination of Peshawar Zalmi was too much for the rest of the batting order to handle, even with Usman Khan’s valiant effort. Ali Raza, a young star, was brilliant with the ball and took four wickets for 21 runs in a four-over quota, which put the Multan Sultans out of the game. Asif Yaqoob also picked up three wickets for 20 runs.

Batting first, Peshawar Zalmi posted 227-7 on the scoreboard in the stipulated 20 overs as Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Muhammad Haris, and Abdul Samad remained heroes with the bat.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore struck a half-century, scoring 52 runs off 30 deliveries as he hammered five sixes and two fours.

Muhammad Haris played a lightning-fast knock of 45 runs off 21 balls while youngster Abdul Samad scored 40 runs off just 14 balls, hitting three sixes and four fours.

For Multan Sultans, Michael Bracewell, David Willey and Ubaid Shah took two wickets each.

Peshawar Zalmi suffered two one-sided defeats by 102 and 80 runs against Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United respectively.

Multan Sultans also failed to open their account as they were defeated by Karachi Kings and then by Islamabad United.

Multan Sultans Playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Shai Hope, Usman Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Ashton Turner, Michael Bracewell, Iftikhar Ahmed, David Willey, Usama Mir, Akif Javed, Ubaid Shah

Peshawar Zalmi Playing XI: Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wk), Tom-Kohler Cadmore, Hussain Talat, Mitch Owen, Abdul Samad, Luke Wood, Alzari Joseph, Arif Yaqoob, Ali Raza.