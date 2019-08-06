PSL 2020 final to be held in Lahore

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reaffirmed that the playoffs and final of the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be held in Lahore while Karachi will host the opening ceremony on February 20.

During a meeting of PSL franchise owners with PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani on Monday, PCB sais that its commitment to playing the fifth edition of the tournament in the country.

Lahore, Karachi, Multan and Rawalpindi have been picked as the four cities to host the entire tournament which will span over 34 games, with the UAE serving as a back-up option for the tournament.

Lahore will host 13 games, Karachi nine and Rawalpindi and Multan hosting nine and eight games respectively.

Rawalpindi last hosted an international match in 2006, while Multan last hosted an international match in 2008.

In recent years, Pakistan has hosted several matches including the final and some matches of the second, third and fourth edition of the Pakistan Super League.

Eight matches of the fourth edition of PSL were held in Karachi, while four games of the 2018 edition were stages across Karachi and Lahore. Lahore hosted the final of the 2017 edition of the PSL.

Pakistan has gradually revived international cricket since it was suspended following attacks on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore ten years ago.

It was six years before Pakistan hosted any international cricket when minnows Zimbabwe toured in 2015, while the Gaddafi Stadium hosted the PSL final in March 2017 and a World XI also played three T20 internationals in Lahore.

The biggest event was Sri Lanka’s return for a one-off T20 international in October 2017. The West Indies also played three T20 internationals in Karachi last April.

Moreover, a security delegation from the Sri Lankan cricket board will arrive in Pakistan today and will visit venues in Karachi and Lahore. The PCB has offered Sri Lanka to play two Test matches in Pakistan.

The security delegation will travel to August 8 where they will be briefed about the security situation in the country.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka are scheduled to play a series in October.