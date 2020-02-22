PSL 2020: Quetta Gladiators to face Peshawar Zalmi today

F.P. Report

KARACHI: In the first match of the Saturday doubleheader, defending champions Quetta Gladiators will take on Peshawar Zalmi at Karachi’s National Stadium.

The Gladiators kicked off their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 5 campaign with a win, defeating two-time winners Islamabad United by three wickets in the opening match of the tournament.

On the other hand, Zalmi came close to bagging two points against Karachi Kings last night but failed, thanks to quick fifties by Babar Azam and captain Imad Wasim.

Though Zalmi might be on edge with their loss, the Darren Sammy-led side boasts the likes of veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik, fiery bowler Wahab Riaz and experienced wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal.

Peshawar will also be pinning their hopes on Liam Livingstone, who played an aggressive inning of fifty not out in the last match.

On the other hand, the Gladiators, led by former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, also have the like of all-rounder Shane Watson, Ben Cutting, Ahmed Shehzad, Jason Roy and Ahsan Ali to turn things around.

Hopes will also be with young middle-order batsman Azam Khan, who played a match-winning knock against Islamabad United in the opening match of the tournament.

The match between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi will begin at 2pm

Squads

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Mohammad Nawaz, Shane Watson, Ahmed Shehzad, Mohammad Hasnain, Ahsan Ali, Naseem Shah, Jason Roy, Ben Cutting, Fawad Ahmed, Sohail Khan, Tymal Mills, Abdul Nasir, Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Keemo Paul, Khurram Manzoor, Zahid Mehmood

Peshawar Zalmi: Darren Sammy (captain), Hasan Ali, Kieron Pollard, Wahab Riaz, Kamran Akmal, Imam-ul-Haq, Umar Amin, Tom Banton, Shoaib Malik, Liam Dawson, Mohammad Mohsin, Rahat Ali, Lewis Gregory, Adil Amin, Amir Khan, Aamir Ali, Liam Livingstone, Haider Ali, Carlos Brathwaite