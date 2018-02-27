PSL-3: Karachi Kings beat Lahore Qalandars by 27 runs

Monitoring Desk

DUBAI: Karachi Kings continued their winning streak in the third season of Pakistan Super League (PSL) after defeating Lahore Qalandars in the eighth match of the tournament by 27 runs on Monday night.

Karachi Kings set a target of 160 runs after losing early wickets but the late order batting line assist the team to put a reasonable total on the board.

In reply Lahore Qalandar gets a flying start by and scored 90/1 in just 9 overs but after that the wickets keep tumbling and they were all out at 132 all out in 18.3 overs.

Karachi Kings are unbeaten in the tournament so far whereas Lahore Qalandars has not managed to secure a win.

Lahore Qalandars lost their first match of the campaign to newcomers Multan Sultans by 43 runs. They were beaten by Quetta Gladiators nine wickets.

