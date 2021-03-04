PSL 6 postponed indefinitely due to emergence of Covid-19 case

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Executive Wasim Khan Thursday announced that the Pakistan Super League’s sixth season has been postponed indefinitely after the emergence of coronavirus cases.

He said it is a very sad day for everyone involved with the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season six.

“It’s a very challenging day for us [PCB], cricket lovers, stakeholders, players and officials involved,” Wasim said while talking to a presser at the National Stadium in Karachi. “Health and safety of the players are above everything so we came to the conclusion that it is best to postpone the event,” he added. “This isn’t about a blame game, about who’s to blame,” Khan said.

“This is a collective effort that we all had a responsibility to actually police and self-police that environment. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to do it effectively enough. Hence we find ourselves in this situation today.

“We had a discussion this morning with the franchise owners and we came to the conclusion that it was best to postpone the event.

We entered that meeting with the franchisees with one or two possible solutions, one in terms of looking to halt proceedings for five days until we were able to make sense of what was going on and see whether we could move forward.

There was a strong consensus that it was untenable to continue based on the fact that it was outside of ours and another reasonable sort of areas because of what had taken place.” Wasim revealed that the PCB will try to create a window for PSL 6 just like they did for PSL 5 last year. “Biosecure bubble is all about trust and discipline.

Building trust will take some time but we make sure this doesn’t happen again.

Postponing PSL is a difficult moment for PCB and fans too but we PCB are resilient to make PSL6 possible again,” he added. Meanwhile, Director – Commercial Babar Hamid stated that currently, it is impossible to calculate the financial loss.

“We can’t calculate the financial loss, for now, will sit and go through everything in a short period of time. Our first priority is the safety of players,” Babar said.