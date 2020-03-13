PSL matches, final to be played behind closed doors

LAHORE (Monitoring Desk): Following an advice from the Punjab Government, the Pakistan Cricket Board has decided the final-leg matches of the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 in Lahore will be played behind closed doors.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has revealed that it has been decided in principle to hold the remaining Pakistan Super League matches behind closed doors to avoid public gatherings.

He said the event was being conducted successfully and the people were enjoying the event fully but unfortunately for the greater good of the country and the masses it has been decided that the people should enjoy the remaining action of the event on their television screens only.

He said this step was in line with the government decision to ban and avoid all kind of public gatherings. The PCB said the decision will not impact accredited commercial partners, media and other service providers, who will be allowed to enter the Gaddafi Stadium. In addition, immediate families of the competing players and player support personnel as well as franchise owners will be allowed to attend matches.

As was the case for Karachi matches, the PCB has taken this step as a precaution and to better protect the health and safety of all those involved in the matches. Spectators who have already purchased tickets for Lahore matches, will be given full refund as per the PCB ticketing policy, through TCS and www.yayvo.com. Details in this regard will be shared in due course.