PSL trophy unveiled at National Stadium

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Squash Legend Jahangir Khan on Wednesday said that it was an honor for him entering the National Stadium while holding the Pakistan Super League (PSL) trophy.

Addressing a presser after participating in the trophy unveiling ceremony organized by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) at the National Stadium, he said it was an extraordinary moment to attend the PSL Trophy event and he was waiting for this day.

Jahangir Khan said that Pakistan Cricket Board brilliantly restored high level cricket activities in the country. These activities will highlight Pakistan’s soft image in the world.

He said that reactivation of the sports ground would send a message to the world that Pakistan is a peaceful country.

Jahangir Khan said that the successful holding of PSL will also restore other sports activities in the country. He expressed the hope that the PSL-5 will help restore the activities of international sports competitions in the country.

The legendary player also expressed his best wishes to the Pakistan Cricket Board for the successful event.

He said that due to the league, other athletes will also visit Pakistan. Khan thanked the media for making the event a success and said that every game requires a set up, there is no shortage of talent in any sport in the country. If the right tactics are taken, the players can become good champions.

He thanked the foreign players for their participation in the PSL as it will send a good message to the world. To a question, Jahangir Khan said that squash did not get the place it deserved, like cricket, there should be squash leagues. Pakistan Squash Federation and other squash-related associations should work for the squash league.

To another query, he replied that for me all the teams are equal and the team that plays well will win. It merits to be mentioned over here that for Jahangir’s extraordinary achievements in squash courts all over the world, his name has become synonymous to the game. The great athlete holds a record for the longest winning streak for any sportsman with 555 consecutive wins over almost six years.

At the age of only 17, Jahangir, the six-time World Champion, became the youngest player to bag a British Open title.