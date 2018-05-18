PSPC corruption case: Hamza Shahbaz appears before NAB

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Member National Assembly (MNA), Hamza Shahbaz appeared before the National Accountability Bureau on Friday and recorded his statement in the Saaf Pani Company (PSPC) corruption case.

Last week NAB had sent a notice to the son of Chief Minister Punjab, Shahbaz Sharif and ordered Hamza appeared at the bureau’s Lahore office.

The accountability watchdog, believed that Hamza is in possession of crucial information about the PSPC.

Besides Hamza, Chief Minister Punjab, Shehbaz Sharif has also been asked to appear before the NAB on June 4, in the same case.

The chief minister had earlier appeared before NAB in the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme case and after the latest notice confirmed that he will again appear before the body.

