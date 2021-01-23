PSP’s Mustafa Kamal asks PM Imran to take U-turn on census issue

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Mustafa Kamal has asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to take a U-turn on the census issue of Karachi.

Talking to the media outside the accountability court in Karachi on Saturday, Mustafa Kamal said “You are an expert in U-turns, take another U-turn on census issue and withdraw the decision of accepting the 2017 census results.”

He said, “Imran Khan Sahib, take a positive U-turn in favour of the people and they will forgive all your previous U-turns.” “Karachi’s population was undercounted and if the census was not correctly conducted then how there will be jobs,” he said.

The PSP Chairman further said the controversial census cannot be legalized and alleged the Federation was trying to save its allies. Kamal said even a party like MQM did not receive a notice from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

“Karachi’s biggest census wrongly done is like destroying Pakistan. We (PSP) held a peaceful rally attended by hundreds of people to highlight the issue.”

He maintained that when people in power, they are addicted to power. “Even the courts are also saying that the population of Karachi is 30 million.

NADRA has issued more than 24.4 million National Identity Cards (NICs). You have not provided us the water or any other facility but now counting less will destroy the future of our younger generation,” he further added.

Mustafa Kamal said the PSP rally should not be considered as the last rally as no new drama will be tolerated now and residents of Karachi, which generates 70 percent revenue of the country, should be given its due rights.