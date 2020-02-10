PSX continue to show downward trend

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued to show downward trend as the bench market KSE 100-index lost 466 points on the first day of trading week, on Monday.

The bearish trend continued to prevail in the PSX, when the bells rang to kick off the trading day.

The KSE 100-index dropped down by 466 points and currently being traded at 39,677.

The PSX ‘s KSE-100 index had lost 1,487 points during last trading week.

As per the weekly trading report issued by the PSX, a total of 670 million shares were traded, whereas the index saw the highest level of 41,630 points while the lowest was recorded at 40,046 points.

The value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 6.810 billion as compared to Rs 5.864 billion during last trading day.

Total 355 companies’ transacted shares in the Stock Market on Thursday, out of which 47 recorded gain and 291 sustained losses whereas the share price of 17 companies remained unchanged.