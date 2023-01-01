PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 219 points

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 219.25 points, a positive change of 0.61 per cent, closing at 42,142.71 points against 41,923.46 points the previous day.

A total of 332,534,678 shares were traded during the day as compared to 240,829,334 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 7.148 billion against Rs 7.152 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 344 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 198 of them recorded gains and 120 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 344 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 79,599,537 shares at Rs 1.22 per share; Telecard Limited with 16,584,665 shares at Rs 7.41 per share and Pak Int. Bulk with 15,416,500 shares at Rs 4.39 per share.

Colgate Palm witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 116.92 per share price, closing at Rs 1,675.86, whereas the runner-up was Bhanero Tex with an Rs 84.99 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,289.99.

Sapphire Fiber witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 91.01 per share closing at Rs 1,134.00; followed by Philip Morris Pak with Rs 35.22 decline to close at Rs 463.28. (APP)