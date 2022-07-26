PSX gains 50 points, closing at 39,894 points

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 50.03 points, a positive change of 0.13 percent, closing at 39,894.05 points against 39,844.02 points on the last working day.

A total of 131,861,157 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 75,431,807 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.4.205 billion against Rs.1.832 billion on last trading day.

As many as 302 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 148 of them recorded gains and 130 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 24 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were TPL Properties with a volume of 19,629,747 shares and price per share of Rs.17.32, Cnergyico Pk with the volume of 11,887,325 and price per share of Rs.4.85 and Lotte Chemical with volume of 11,112,776 and price per share of Rs.27.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.96.13 per share, closing at Rs.5,998.13 whereas the runner-up was Mehmood Tex, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs.45.95 to Rs.658.71.

Indus Motor Company witnessed maximum decrease of Rs.38.54 per share closing at Rs.1,080.54 followed by Shield Corporation., the share price of which declined by Rs.21.45 to close at Rs.267.

Gold price up by Rs.1200 to Rs.149,500 per tola: The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs.1200 per tola and was sold at Rs.149,500 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs.148,300, the previous day in the local market.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.1029 and was sold at Rs.128,172 against its sale at Rs.127,143, whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat gold also increased to Rs.117,491 against its sale at Rs.116,548, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs20 to Rs1600 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs17.14 to Rs1371.74.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $12 and was sold at $1718 against its sale at $1730, the association reported.