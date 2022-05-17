PSX gains 58 points to close at 42,726 points

ISLAMABAD (APP): The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 58.74 points, with a positive change of 0.14 percent, closing at 42,726.06 points against 42,667.32 points on the last working day.

A total of 197,916,949 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 250,446,894 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs6.177 billion against Rs8.908 billion on last trading day.

As many as 326 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 171 of them recorded gain and 127 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 28 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 21,946,500 shares and price per share of Rs1.48, Cnergico Pk with volume of 15,472,098 and price per share of Rs5.28 and Lotte Chemical with volume of 11,472,098 and price per share of Rs26.40.

Sapphire Fiber witnessed a maximum increase of Rs64.11 per share, closing at Rs1,029 whereas the runner up was Mehmood Tex, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs51,80 to Rs880.

Sapphire Tex witnessed maximum decrease of Rs81.80 closing at Rs1,010.20 followed by Shield Corp, the share price of which declined by Rs20.99 to close at Rs267.01.

Rupee extends losses against dollar

Exchange rate of Pak Rupee weakened by Rs1.56 against the US Dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs195.74 against the previous day’s closing of Rs194.18.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs195 and Rs197 respectively.

The price of Euro was appreciated by Rs4.47 and closed at Rs204.92 against the previous day’s closing of Rs200.45.

The Japanese Yen gained one paisa to close at Rs1.51, whereas an increase of Rs5.93 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs243.41 as compared to its last closing of Rs237.48.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 44 paisas to close at Rs53.29 and Rs52.18 respectively.

Gold prices increase by Rs1500 to Rs138,100 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs1500 and was sold at Rs138,100 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs136,600 in the local market.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs1286 and was sold at Rs118,398 compared to its sale at Rs117,112 whereas that of 22 karat gold also went up to Rs108,532 against Rs107,353, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs10 and was sold at Rs1570 against its sale at Rs1560 whereas that of ten gram silver increased by Rs8.58 and was sold at Rs1346.02 as compared to its sale at Rs1337.44 the previous day.

The price of gold in international market increased by $34 and was traded at $1833 compared to its sale at $1799, the association reported.

