PSX hits five-year low, shedded over 400 points

F.P. Report

KARACHI: – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday hit five-year low and shedded over 400 points during trading.

According to local news channel report, PSX slipped to breach the psychological barrier of 30,000 as the KSE-100 index was traded above 29,800 points.

As a result of the downfall, investors have collectively lost over Rs120 billion.

According to analysts, the recent conflict with India over Kashmir and the stringent policies, implemented following passage of the financial budget for the fiscal year 2019-20, are reflecting themselves in the downfall of the stock market.

Let it be known that the KSE-100 Index on Wednesday shredded 723 points and closed at 30,277 points, witnessing a four-year-and-four-month low.