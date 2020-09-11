PSX loses 116 points to close at 42,530 points

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 42,530.67 points as compared to 42,647.35 points on the last working day, with negative change of 116.68 points.

A total 526,186,254 shares were traded compared to the trade 884,962,929 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs17.593 billion as compared to Rs27.158 billion during last trading day.

As many as 432 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 170 recorded gain and 249 sustained losses whereas the share price of 12 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Hascol Petrol with a volume of 61,139,000 shares and price per share of Rs21.21, Byco Petroleum with a volume of 54,641,000 and price per share of Rs11.99 and Pak Int.Bulk with a volume of 25,757,500 and price per share of Rs13.70.

Unilever FoodsXD recorded maximum increase of Rs600 per share, closing at Rs13.500 whereas Sapphire Tex was runner up with the increase of Rs52.08 per share, closing at Rs881.99.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed maximum decrease of Rs325.99 per share, closing at Rs6650.01 whereas Bhanero Tex shares decreased by Rs64.99 per share closing at Rs925.01.