PSX loses 532 points

ISLAMABAD (APP): The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 532.64 points on Friday, a negative change of 0.47 percent, closing at 113,251.67 points as compared to 113,784.31 points on the last trading day.

A total of 472,078,779 shares were traded during the day as compared to 397,393,389 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs22.778 billion against Rs19.327 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 444 companies transacted their shares in the stock market,119 of them recorded gains and 263 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 62 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Pak International Bulk with 52,248,016 shares at Rs.9.60 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 43,457,950 shares at Rs.1.41 per share and National Bank XD with 28,271,548 shares at Rs.80.01 per share.

Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.72.99 per share closing at Rs.9,373.66 whereas runner-up was Khyber Tobacco Company Limited with Rs.27.46 rise in its share price to close at Rs.302.01.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.369.49 per share price, closing at Rs.23,030.50, whereas the runner-up was PIA Holding Company LimitedB with Rs.78.41 decline in its per share price to Rs.805.88.