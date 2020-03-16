PSX loses over 1600 points

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Bloodbath at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has continued as the KSE-100 Index lost 1600 points on Monday.

Trade was halted for 45 minutes after the stock exchange witnessed bearish trend today and the 100-Index initially dropped by1600 points.

On the other hand, the value of the US dollar is continuing to surge against the Pakistani rupee.

Earlier, Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said the dollar prices have increased due to coronavirus and Pakistani exporters can take benefit from the situation.