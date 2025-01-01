PSX rebounds as KSE-100 index surges past 114,000 mark

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a positive trend on the fourth trading day of the week, as the benchmark KSE-100 index surged by over 500 points.

During intraday trading, the index climbed to 114,456 points, marking a significant recovery after the previous session’s decline.

On Wednesday, the market had closed at 113,862 points, down by 665 points.

Market analysts attributed the rebound to renewed investor confidence and stability in the economic indicators.

The trade volume also showed improvement, reflecting increased market participation.

Investors are now eying key economic development and corporate earnings reports, which could further influence market sentiment in the coming days.