PSX stays bullish, gains 1,262 more points

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Index continued with bullish trend on Friday, gaining 1,262.41 points, a positive change of 0.97 percent, closing at 131,949.07 points against 130,686.66 points last trading day.

A total of 733,079,943 shares were traded during the day as compared to 899,849,566 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 34.924 billion against Rs 43.252 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 473 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 255 of them recorded gains and 177 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 41 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 58,256,083 shares at Rs 1.55 per share, Bank Makramah with 35,806,875 shares at Rs 5.12 per share and Treet Corporation with 29,716,643 shares at Rs 23.93 per share.

PIA Holding Company LimitedB witnessed a maximum increase of Rs2,151.83 per share closing at Rs 23,670.14 whereas runner-up was Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited with Rs46.99 rise in its share price to close at Rs23,646.99.

Bhanero Textile Mills Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 32.82 per share price, closing at Rs 887.69, whereas the runner-up was Supernet Technologies Limited with Rs 23.40 decline in its per share price to Rs 801.89.