PSX stays bullish, gains 2,572 points

ISLAMABAD (APP): The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 2,572.11, a positive change of 2.05 percent, closing at 128,199.43 points as compared to 125,627.31 points on the last trading day.

A total of 1,032,756,027 shares were traded during the day as compared to 1,144,553,310 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 44.008 billion against Rs 35.238 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 479 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 233 of them recorded gains and 206 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 40 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Kohinoor Spinning with 84,987,503 shares at Rs 6.39 per share, Bank of Punjab with 73,831,173 shares at Rs 10.92 per share and Sui South Gas with 69,166,818 shares at Rs 44.73 per share.

PIA Holding Company LimitedB witnessed a maximum increase of Rs1,616.70 per share closing at Rs17,783.73 whereas runner-up was Khyber Textile Mills Limited with Rs118.44 rise in its share price to close at Rs1,374.41.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 223.33 per share price, closing at Rs 23,390.00, whereas the runner-up was Supernet Technologies Limited with Rs 71.02 decline in its per share price to Rs 844.28.