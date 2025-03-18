PSX stays bullish, gains 801 more points

ISLAMABAD (APP): The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 801.50 points, a positive change of 0.69 percent, closing at 117,001.09 points as compared to 116,199.59 points on the last trading day.

A total of 449,484,737 shares were traded during the day as compared to 507,512,741 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs29.178 billion against Rs34.105 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 447 companies transacted their shares in the stock market,206 of them recorded gains and 180 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 61 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Pak International Bulk with 59,131,134 shares at Rs10.66 per share, Bank of PunjabXD with 36,470,727 shares at Rs11.82 per share and Fauji Cement with 24,985,777 shares at Rs46.38 per share.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs222.49 per share closing at Rs23,482.50 whereas runner-up was Nestle Pakistan Limited with Rs117.17 rise in its share price to close at Rs7,647.17.

Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs24.39 per share price, closing at Rs659.64, whereas the runner-up was PIA Holding Company LimitedB with Rs21.74 decline in its per share price to Rs920.87.