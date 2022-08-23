PSX turns around, gains 540 points

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around on Tuesday, gaining 540.11 points, a positive change of 1.26 percent, closing at 43,366.77 points against 42,826.66 points on the last working day.

A total of 324,443,387 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 194,667,559 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.9.655 billion against Rs.5.331 billion on last trading day.

As many as 341 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 211 of them recorded gain and 107 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 23 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Hascol Petrol with a volume of 64,117,500 shares and price per share of Rs.6.94, K-Electric Ltd with volume of 25,229,500 and price per share of Rs.3.40 and WorldCall Telecom with volume of 16,970,500 and price per share of Rs.1.36.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.242 per share, closing at Rs.6,197 whereas the runner up was Colgate Palm, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs.64.99 to Rs.2,400.

Pak Services witnessed maximum decrease of Rs.95 per share closing at Rs.1,175 followed by Sanofi-Aventis, the share price of which declined by Rs.70 to close at Rs.1,270. (APP)