PSX turns around, gains 58.74 points

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around on Thursday to bullish trend, gaining 58.74 points, a positive change of 0.14 percent, closing at 41,824.79 against 41,766.05 points on the last working day.

A total of 108,704,671 shares were traded during the day compared to 92,938,446 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs. 4.391 billion against Rs. 3.156 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 320 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 145 of them recorded gain and 151 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 24 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Maple Leaf with 8,407,442 shares at Rs 28.65 per share, Lotte Chemical with 6,734,169 shares at Rs 30.11 per share and Hascol Petrol with 5,514,500 shares at Rs 6.97 per share.

Gatron Industries witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.28.91 per share price, closing at Rs.428.90 whereas the runner up was Thal Ind Corp with Rs 16.13 rise in per share price to Rs.275.

Sapphire Tex witnessed maximum decrease of Rs.55.40 per share closing at Rs1,055.10, followed by Reliance Cotton with Rs34 decline to close at Rs426.

Pakistan rupee on Thursday depreciated by Rs 2.01 against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 225.42; against the previous day’s closing of Rs 223.41

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 232.1 and Rs 234.6 respectively.

The price of Euro increased by Rs 3.65 and closed at Rs 225.19 against the last day’s closing of Rs 221.54.

The Japanese Yen gained one paisa to close at Rs1.56, whereas an increase of Rs 2.11 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 259.01 as compared to its last closing of Rs 256.90.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 55 paisa each to close at Rs 61.37 and Rs 59.97 respectively. (APP)