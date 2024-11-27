PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 4,695 points

ISLAMABAD (APP): The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 4,695.09 points more points, a positive change of 4.96 percent, closing at 99,269.25 points as compared to 94,574.16 points on the last trading day.

A total of 1,057,104,968 shares were traded during the day as compared to 1,116,324,649 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 39.556 billion against Rs. 43.291 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 453 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 356 of them recorded gains and 52 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 45 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Bank of Punjab with 114,966,225 shares at Rs 7.85 per share, Hascol Petrol with 106,286,630 shares at Rs 12.59 per share and K-Electric Limited with 91,200,956 shares at Rs.5.15 per share.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs. 348.78 per share price, closing at Rs 19,368.13, whereas the runner-up was Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited with Rs 175.25 rise in its per share price to Rs 7,988.75.

Rafhan Services Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 50.29 per share closing at Rs 827.72 followed by Sapphire Textile Mills Limited with Rs 26.35 decline to close at Rs.1,151.64.