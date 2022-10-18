PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 83 points

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turn around to bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 83.82 points, a positive change of 0.20 percent, closing at 41,839.27 against 41,755.45 points on the last working day.

A total of 190,311,688 shares were traded during the day compared to 144,312,641 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs5.809 billion against Rs4.667 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 350 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 175 of them recorded gain and 163 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 12 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were; Worldcall Telecom with 29,860,500 shares at Rs1.57 per share, F. Nat. Equities with 11,670,500 at Rs6.00 and Sui Northern GasXD with 8,417,065 at Rs33.81 per share.

Sapphire Textile witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 45.40 per share price, closing at Rs 1,059 whereas the runner up was Premium Textile with Rs 31.60 rise in per share price to Rs 665.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed maximum decrease of Rs 150 per share closing at Rs 5,850 followed by Sapphire FiberXD with Rs 91.02 decline to close at Rs 1,158.36. (APP)