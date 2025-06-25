PSX turns bearish, loses 715 points

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bearish trend on Thursday, losing 715.18, a negative change of 0.58 percent, closing at 122,046.46 points as compared to 122,761.64 points on the last trading day.

A total of 758,542,306 shares were traded during the day as compared to 749,799,164 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 29.934 billion against Rs 28.030 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 473 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 200 of them recorded gains and 237 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 36 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Pak Int. Bulk with 37,503,501 shares at Rs 8.52 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 33,285,442 shares at Rs 1.45 per share and Pervez Ahmed Co with 32,962,174 shares at Rs 3.29 per share.

PIA Holding Company LimitedB witnessed a maximum increase of Rs1,214.65 per share closing at Rs13,361.18 whereas runner-up was S.S.Oil Mills Limited with Rs71.57 rise in its share price to close at Rs787.28.

Ismail Industries Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 125.74 per share price, closing at Rs 1,804.26, whereas the runner-up was Pakistan Services Limited with Rs 77.38 decline in its per share price to Rs 849.03.