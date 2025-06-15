PSX turns bullish, gains 2,332.60 points

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to a bullish trend on Friday, gaining 2,332.60, a positive change of 1.91 percent, closing at 124,379.07 points as compared to 122,046.46 points on the last trading day.

A total of 773,409,701 shares were traded during the day as compared to 758,542,306 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 37.567 billion against Rs 29.934 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 484 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 334 of them recorded gains and 116 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 34 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Bank Makramah with 79,746,776 shares at Rs 5.07 per share, Ghani Glo Hol with 27,671,502 shares at Rs 17.99 per share and Pervez Ahmed Co with 34,856,117 shares at Rs 3.27 per share.

PIA Holding Company LimitedB witnessed a maximum increase of Rs1,336.12 per share closing at Rs14,697.30 whereas runner-up was Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited with Rs103.17 rise in its share price to close at Rs23,500.00.

Pakistan Services Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 70.50 per share price, closing at Rs 778.53, whereas the runner-up was Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited with Rs 34.85 decline in its per share price to Rs 9,599.33.