PSX witnesses bullish trend as benchmark index gains 487 points

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Wednesday as the benchmark 100 index gained 487 points to close at 30954 points.

A total of 99,661,930 shares were traded compared to the trade of 48,205,640 shares the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs4.943 billion compared to Rs2.429 billion last day.

Out of 346 companies, share prices of 142 companies recorded increase while 184 companies registered decrease whereas 20 companies remained stable in today’s trading.

Earlier on Friday, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend as the benchmark 100 index gained 252 points to close at 30467 points.

On the other hand, the Gold prices on Wednesday fell by Rs500 per tola in the local market and currently trading at Rs87500.

The per tola price of gold reached at 87,500 after witnessing a decrease of Rs500 while the price of 10 grams of gold also declined by Rs472 and currently trading at Rs75017.