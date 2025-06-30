PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 1,248 points

ISLAMABAD (APP): The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 1,248.25, a positive change of 1.00 percent, closing at 125,627.31 points as compared to 124,379.07 points on the last trading day.

A total of 124,379.07 shares were traded during the day as compared to 773,409,701 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 35.238 billion against Rs 37.567 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 481 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 297 of them recorded gains and 152 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 32 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 139,889,252 shares at Rs 1.58 per share, Kohinoor Spinning with 96,374,761 shares at Rs 6.50 per share and TPL Properties with 51,664,036 shares at Rs 9.97 per share.

PIA Holding Company LimitedB witnessed a maximum increase of Rs1,469.73 per share closing at Rs16,167.03 whereas runner-up was Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited with Rs113.33 rise in its share price to close at Rs23,613.33.

Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 45.66 per share price, closing at Rs 9,553.67, whereas the runner-up was Sapphire Fibres Limited with Rs 37.97 decline in its per share price to Rs 1,069.36.