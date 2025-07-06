PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 1,421 more points

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Index witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 1,421.08 points, a positive change of 1.08 percent, closing at 133,370.15 points against 131,949.07 points last trading day.

A total of 919,907,440 shares were traded during the day as compared to 733,079,943 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 45.311 billion against Rs 34.924 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 479 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 299 of them recorded gains and 155 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 25 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Image Pakistan with 48,084,641 shares at Rs 36.32 per share, Bank of Punjab with 42,510,708 shares at Rs 11.87 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 36,920,603 shares at Rs 1.55 per share.

Hoechst Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs158.11 per share closing at Rs 3,526.13 whereas runner-up was Lucky Core Industries Limited with Rs158.05 rise in its share price to close at Rs1,738.51.

PIA Holding Company LimitedB witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 1,882.55 per share price, closing at Rs 21,787.59, whereas the runner-up was Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited with Rs 247.84 decline in its per share price to Rs 23,399.15.