PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 1,536 points

ISLAMABAD (APP): The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish on Monday, gaining 1,536.70 points, a positive change of 1.34 percent, closing at 116,390.04 points as compared to 114,853.33 points on the last trading day.

A total of 484,547,019 shares were traded during the day as compared to 458,589,593 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs27.430 billion against Rs31.628 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 455 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 247 of them recorded gains and 145 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 63 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Cnergyico PK with 55,091,076 shares at Rs 8.64 per share, Pak Int. Bulk with 45,232,730 shares at Rs 10.86 per share and Sui South Gas with 31,842,819 shares at Rs 41.71 per share.

PIA Holding Company LimitedB witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 132.95 per share closing at Rs 1,462.40 whereas runner-up was Nestle Pakistan Limited with Rs 102.48 rise in its share price to close at Rs 7,173.33.

Hoechst Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 88.96 per share price, closing at Rs 3,233.01, whereas the runner-up Indus Motor Company Limited with Rs 19.52 decline in its per share price to Rs 1,999.51.