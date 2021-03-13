PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 41.13 points

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bullish trend on Monday, gaining 41.13 points, with a positive change of 0.10 per cent, closing at 40,246.67 against 40,205.54 points on the previous day.

A total of 94,781,630 shares were traded during the day as compared to 89,187,909 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs3.056 billion against Rs2.766 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 336 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 160 of them recorded gains and 153 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 23 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 15,634,868 shares at Rs1.16 per share, Pakistan Alumin with 5,051,000 shares at Rs49.45per share, and Telecard Limited with 4,589,2878 shares at Rs8.03 per share.

Nestle Pakistan XD witnessed a maximum increase of Rs104.75 per share price, closing at Rs5250.00, whereas the runner-up was Sapphire with a Rs78.50 rise in its per share price to Rs1175.00.

Siemens Pak. witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs29.99 per share closing at Rs570.01, followed by Sapphire Fiber with a Rs23.95 decline to close at Rs968.88. (APP)