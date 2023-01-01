PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 82 points

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) had witnessed a bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 82.00 points, with a positive change of 0.20 percent, closing at 40,082.37 against 40,000.37 points on the previous day.

A total of 87,215,381 shares were traded during the day as compared to 64,511,856 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 3.312 billion against Rs 2.501 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 319 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 141 of them recorded gains and 145 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 33 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Telecard Limited with 23,781,500 shares at Rs 8.15 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 4,170,588 shares at Rs 1.20 per share, and K-Electric Ltd. with 3,769,542 shares at Rs 2.08 per share.

Unilever Foods witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 575.00 per share price, closing at Rs18500.00, whereas the runner-up was Rafhan Maize with a Rs 531.49 rise in its per share price to Rs 8088.99.

Pak Services witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 82.00 per share closing at Rs 1017.00, followed by Blessed Tex. with a Rs 27.74 decline to close at Rs 342.25. (APP)