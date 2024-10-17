PSX witnesses unprecedented surge

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange has witnessed an unprecedented surge, with the KSE-100 index crossing the 85,000-point benchmark for the first time in history.

This milestone signifies renewed investor confidence, strong market fundamentals, and improved economic sentiment.

This also indicates a significant recovery and growth potential in the country’s economy, which is crucial for attracting local and foreign investments.

The rise of the KSE-100 index to a record level is linked to improved macroeconomic indicators, policy support from the government, and external factors favoring the financial markets.

It also highlights positive progress towards achieving economic stability, potentially enhancing Pakistan’s credibility with international financial institutions.

The performance of the stock exchange underscores the resilience of Pakistan’s financial sector amid political and economic challenges.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange boom could also make Pakistan an attractive destination for foreign portfolio investors seeking emerging market opportunities.

Similarly, the Consumer Price Index dropped to 6.93% year-on-year in September 2024, which is the lowest since January 2021, while T-Bill yields also fell, contributing to the bullish sentiment.

The decrease in Consumer Price Index suggests that inflationary pressures in the economy have eased. This reduction in inflation is beneficial for consumers, as it means a slower rise in the cost of goods and services.