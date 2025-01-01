Psychiatrist warns of junk food’s mental health risks!

(Web Desk) : A growing body of research suggests that what you eat directly impacts your mental well-being.

According to Dr. Daniel Amen, a California-based psychiatrist and brain-imaging researcher, diets high in ultra-processed foods can significantly increase the risk of depression.

Gut-brain connection

Dr. Amen emphasizes the importance of gut health in maintaining brain function and mood stability. “Your gut health is critical to brain health,” he explained in a recent TikTok video. “If you have an ultra-processed food diet, you have a dramatically increased risk of struggling with depression.”

According to The New York Post, scientists have long studied the gut-brain axis—a complex communication system where gut bacteria influence brain function. Stress can disrupt digestion, while a poor diet can alter gut microbiota, affecting mood and mental clarity.

The hidden dangers

The gut microbiome consists of over 100 trillion microbes, including bacteria, fungi, and viruses, which play a crucial role in brain function. Dr. Amen likens them to “pets” that need proper nourishment. “You have to feed your gut bugs healthy foods—fibre, colourful fruits and vegetables, and healthy protein—for your gut to support your brain,” he advises.

Studies, including those from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), have linked junk food to:

Obesity

Type 2 diabetes

Heart disease

Digestive issues

High blood pressure

Depression

How to improve your mental health

To boost mood and cognitive function, experts recommend:

Eating whole, unprocessed foods

Increasing fibre intake (whole grains, legumes, and vegetables)

Consuming probiotics and fermented foods

Reducing sugar and processed food consumption

Final thoughts

With mounting evidence linking diet and mental health, Dr Amen’s insights serve as a wake-up call. If you’re struggling with depression or anxiety, reevaluating your food choices might be a critical step toward better well-being.