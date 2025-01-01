Psychologist charged over rapes at Belgian home for disabled

BRUSSELS (AFP): A psychologist at a Belgian care home for the intellectually disabled has been detained on charges of raping and sexually assaulting multiple patients there, officials said on Thursday.

Prosecutors said the man, who has not been named, also faces charges of forgery, as investigators believe he produced false qualifications to get hired.

The 47-year-old worked as a psychologist at Les Coquelicots, a day care home for disabled adults in Anderlues, a small town near the southern city of Charleroi.

Sandrine Vairon of the Charleroi prosecutor’s office told AFP the suspect was accused of “more than 10” rapes and sexual assaults.

He was arrested early in December following a complaint from one of his alleged victims, before being charged and remanded into custody.