PTI, JUI-F leaders to meet today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazlur Rehman Group (JUI-F) have decided that their sub-committees will meet on Tuesday at 2 PM at the residence of Asad Qaiser in Parliament Lodges.

PTI will be represented by Barrister Gohar and Shibli Faraz, while JUI-F will have Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and Kamran Murtaza on their side. The decision for the sub-committees meeting was finalised after a consultation between JUI-F’s negotiation committee and party head Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

During this meeting with the JUI-F chief, which included Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Aslam Ghauri, and Kamran Murtaza, the discussions also covered Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s recent meeting with President Asif Zardari. It is worth mentioning that despite PTI’s efforts, the sub-committees of both parties could not meet on Sunday as initially planned.

Last Friday, PTI delegation was called on Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman to discuss mutual cooperation in the parliament. PTI delegation comprised PTI chief Barrister Gohar Ali, Asad Qaiser, Shibli Faraz and Rauf Hasan while JUI-F Secretary General Maulana Ghafoor Hydari, Maulana Lutf-ur-Rehman, Aslam Ghori and Maulana Amjad Khan attended the meeting.

During the meeting two sides stressed the need for joining hands in the parliament. After the meeting, PTI Information Secretary Rauf Hassan said that both sides have agreed to move on with mutual consultations during legislation in National Assembly and Senate.

He said a sub-committee was being formed in Parliament which will give unanimous opinion on legislation. JUI-F spokesman Aslam Ghauri confirmed that both political parties have formed a committee for legislation in the parliament. Akhunzada Hussain Yousafzai said that Mahmood Khan Achakzai’s consultation was included for a meeting between PTI and JUI-F. He said Achakzai wants things to move forward in the country.